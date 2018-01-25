Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Vanity Fair's Annual Hollywood Issue Features 12 Amazing Stars!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Thu, 25 January 2018 at 12:58 am

Iggy Azalea Announces New Single 'Savior' Featuring Quavo - See The Cover Art!

Iggy Azalea Announces New Single 'Savior' Featuring Quavo - See The Cover Art!

Iggy Azalea is gearing up to drop a new single called “Savior,” and it features Quavo from Migos!

The 27-year-old “Fancy” star revealed the cover art for her upcoming single at midnight on Thursday morning (January 25).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Iggy Azalea

“SAVIOR FEB 2nd… The countdown begins!” she captioned the artwork.

Iggy also confirmed that a lyric video will be released on February 2, with an official music video to follow “shortly after that.” And she’ll be dropping some sneak peeks ahead of the song’s release!

Check out the cover below.
