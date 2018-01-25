Iggy Azalea Announces New Single 'Savior' Featuring Quavo - See The Cover Art!

Iggy Azalea is gearing up to drop a new single called “Savior,” and it features Quavo from Migos!

The 27-year-old “Fancy” star revealed the cover art for her upcoming single at midnight on Thursday morning (January 25).

“SAVIOR FEB 2nd… The countdown begins!” she captioned the artwork.

Iggy also confirmed that a lyric video will be released on February 2, with an official music video to follow “shortly after that.” And she’ll be dropping some sneak peeks ahead of the song’s release!

Check out the cover below.