Grammys 2018 Seating Chart Revealed

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Kendall Jenner Makes Funny Faces & Cheers on Boyfriend Blake Griffin at Clippers Game!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Thu, 25 January 2018 at 11:05 pm

Iris Law Looks Super Chic at Burberry's Paris Fashion Week Party

Iris Law Looks Super Chic at Burberry's Paris Fashion Week Party

Iris Law joins her model friends at Burberry’s Here We Are Photography Exhibition on Thursday night (January 25) in Paris, France.

The 17-year-old budding model – and daughter of Jude Law – looked super chic in a black blazer, plaid trousers, and combat boots as she spent the night hanging out with other young models at the event held during Paris Fashion Week.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Iris Law

You can see some photos from the exhibition at Burberry.com – which will be open to the public through February 4.

FYI: Iris‘ pants are by Burberry.
Photos: Burberry
Posted to: Iris Law

