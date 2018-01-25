Iris Law Looks Super Chic at Burberry's Paris Fashion Week Party
Iris Law joins her model friends at Burberry’s Here We Are Photography Exhibition on Thursday night (January 25) in Paris, France.
The 17-year-old budding model – and daughter of Jude Law – looked super chic in a black blazer, plaid trousers, and combat boots as she spent the night hanging out with other young models at the event held during Paris Fashion Week.
You can see some photos from the exhibition at Burberry.com – which will be open to the public through February 4.
FYI: Iris‘ pants are by Burberry.