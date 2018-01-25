Is Oprah Winfrey Running for President? She Reveals the Answer

Oprah Winfrey is gracing the cover of InStyle‘s March 2018 issue, on newsstands February 9.

Here’s what the legendary TV host and actress had to share with the mag:

On if she’ll run for president: “I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it.”

On the current political climate: “Everything that’s happened has brought us to this point in time. We’ve been working our way through a lot of repressed pain, anger, shame, and disappointment. And we weren’t honoring our own voices. Now we’re here, and it took Harvey Weinstein to burst that door wide open. But Harvey wasn’t the first one. It was Bill Cosby before him, and Bill O’Reilly before him. It’s just fascinating to me because I always try to look at things from thousands of feet above…”

On life in her 60s: “You take no shit. None. Not a bit. In your 40s you want to say you take no sh*t, but you still do. In your 60s you take none. There’s both a quickening and a calming – there’s a sense that you don’t have as much time on earth as you once did…people coming with anything less than what is the truth or authentic? Don’t even try.”

For more from Oprah, visit InStyle.com.