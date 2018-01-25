James Franco Was Removed from Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue

Vanity Fair made the decision to remove James Franco from its annual Hollywood issue amid the sexual misconduct allegations made against the actor recently.

12 stars are featured on the cover alongside the mag’s departing editor Graydon Carter, but there were supposed to be 13.

“We made a decision not to include James Franco on the Hollywood cover once we learned of the misconduct allegations against him,” a spokesperson for the mag told THR.

Something that brings the talent in the spread together is their support for the #MeToo movement.

“The films and TV shows represented by the actors in this year’s Hollywood Portfolio — which for the first time offers a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot — took the #MeToo movement in stride, offering strong women in leading roles, as well as strong men supporting them,” the article reads.