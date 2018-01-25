Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Seating Chart Revealed

Grammys 2018 Seating Chart Revealed

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Kendall Jenner Makes Funny Faces &amp; Cheers on Boyfriend Blake Griffin at Clippers Game!

Kendall Jenner Makes Funny Faces & Cheers on Boyfriend Blake Griffin at Clippers Game!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Thu, 25 January 2018 at 11:29 pm

James Franco Was Removed from Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue

James Franco Was Removed from Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue

Vanity Fair made the decision to remove James Franco from its annual Hollywood issue amid the sexual misconduct allegations made against the actor recently.

12 stars are featured on the cover alongside the mag’s departing editor Graydon Carter, but there were supposed to be 13.

“We made a decision not to include James Franco on the Hollywood cover once we learned of the misconduct allegations against him,” a spokesperson for the mag told THR.

Something that brings the talent in the spread together is their support for the #MeToo movement.

“The films and TV shows represented by the actors in this year’s Hollywood Portfolio — which for the first time offers a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot — took the #MeToo movement in stride, offering strong women in leading roles, as well as strong men supporting them,” the article reads.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: James Franco, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jesse Williams' ex is accusing him of violating their custody agreement - TMZ
  • Carlos PenaVega's son Ocean looks just like him! - Just Jared Jr
  • Teresa Giudice totally lost her cool during the RHONJ reunion - TooFab
  • Samantha Bee is heading to Puerto Rico for an hour-long travel special - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A musical episode is coming to Riverdale - Just Jared Jr