Jennifer Garner Totally Regrets Eating a Pepper From Her Garden - Watch!

Eating a hot pepper from her garden did not end well for Jennifer Garner!

The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a video of herself tasting a pepper that she grew in her garden – and she immediately regretted it.

“Me vs. pepper. Upshot: Not as cool as I thought I was. 🚫😎#soyouthinkyoucanfarm #regretregretregret,” Jen captioned the video.

