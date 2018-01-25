Jennifer Garner Totally Regrets Eating a Pepper From Her Garden - Watch!
Eating a hot pepper from her garden did not end well for Jennifer Garner!
The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a video of herself tasting a pepper that she grew in her garden – and she immediately regretted it.
“Me vs. pepper. Upshot: Not as cool as I thought I was. 🚫😎#soyouthinkyoucanfarm #regretregretregret,” Jen captioned the video.
Watch the hysterical video below!
Also pictured inside: Jennifer Garner running errands on Wednesday afternoon (January 24) in Brentwood, Calif.