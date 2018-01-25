Judd Apatow Suits Up for 'May It Last: A Portrait Of The Avett Brothers' Premiere

Judd Apatow hits the red carpet for the premiere of his new HBO documentary May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers on Wednesday night (January 24) in New York City.

The 50-year-old director looked handsome in a navy suit as he joined his team at the premiere.

The upcoming documentary follows the North Carolina band the Avett Brothers, as they create their 2016 hit album “True Sadness.”

May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers hits HBO on Monday, January 29.

Check out a trailer for the documentary below!

May It LAst: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers – Trailer

