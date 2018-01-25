Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Vanity Fair's Annual Hollywood Issue Features 12 Amazing Stars!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Thu, 25 January 2018 at 1:21 am

Judd Apatow Suits Up for 'May It Last: A Portrait Of The Avett Brothers' Premiere

Judd Apatow hits the red carpet for the premiere of his new HBO documentary May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers on Wednesday night (January 24) in New York City.

The 50-year-old director looked handsome in a navy suit as he joined his team at the premiere.

The upcoming documentary follows the North Carolina band the Avett Brothers, as they create their 2016 hit album “True Sadness.”

May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers hits HBO on Monday, January 29.

Check out a trailer for the documentary below!

May It LAst: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers – Trailer

10+ pictures inside of Judd Apatow arriving at the premiere…
