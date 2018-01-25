Justin Bieber Attends Church With His Mom Pattie Mallette & Patrick Schwarzenegger!

Top Stories
Wed, 25 January 2018

Justin Bieber is laughing so hard, he’s turning red!

The 23-year-old “Where Are U Now” pop superstar was spotted leaving church on Wednesday (January 24) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Justin was bright red, laughing along with attendees at the service while exiting the building with Patrick Schwarzenegger, who left from the service in the same car.

And Justin had someone else with him: his mother Pattie Mallette!

Pattie looked in good spirits too, despite having suffered a recent leg fracture.

They recently reunited on a vacation in the Maldives, and it seems like they’re still on good terms.
