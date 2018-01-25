Top Stories
Thu, 25 January 2018 at 9:43 pm

Justin Timberlake Surprises Ellen DeGeneres on Her Birthday Show! (Video)

Justin Timberlake Surprises Ellen DeGeneres on Her Birthday Show! (Video)

Justin Timberlake is making an appearance on Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show to wish Ellen a happy birthday!

The 36-year-old entertainer appeared live via satellite from his rehearsals for the Super Bowl Halftime Show to sing “Happy Birthday” to the talk show host on her 60th birthday.

Justin had a bouquet of pink flowers delivered to Ellen in the studio and he also teased his upcoming tour, which will kick off in the spring.

During the interview, Ellen asked Justin that he do a specific set of dance moves during the halftime show, ending with a sexual rub of his tummy, so that she knows he’s thinking of her.
