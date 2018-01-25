Karlie Kloss Goes Glam for Carolina Herrera's New Fragrance Launch Party
Karlie Kloss looks super pretty at the launch of Carolina Herrera‘s new fragrance Good Girl on Thursday (January 25) in London, England.
The 25-year-old model and businesswoman looked angelic in a cutout white dress as she joined the designer at the event.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Karlie Kloss
Before the event, Karlie took to Instagram to share a stunning selfie looking super glam before heading off!
FYI: Karlie is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress.
15+ pictures inside of Karlie Kloss arriving at the event…