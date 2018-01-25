Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Seating Chart Revealed

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Kendall Jenner Makes Funny Faces &amp; Cheers on Boyfriend Blake Griffin at Clippers Game!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Thu, 25 January 2018 at 8:27 pm

Karlie Kloss Goes Glam for Carolina Herrera's New Fragrance Launch Party

Karlie Kloss looks super pretty at the launch of Carolina Herrera‘s new fragrance Good Girl on Thursday (January 25) in London, England.

The 25-year-old model and businesswoman looked angelic in a cutout white dress as she joined the designer at the event.

Before the event, Karlie took to Instagram to share a stunning selfie looking super glam before heading off!

👋

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

FYI: Karlie is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress.

15+ pictures inside of Karlie Kloss arriving at the event…
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Carolina Herrera, Karlie Kloss

