Karlie Kloss Goes Glam for Carolina Herrera's New Fragrance Launch Party

Karlie Kloss looks super pretty at the launch of Carolina Herrera‘s new fragrance Good Girl on Thursday (January 25) in London, England.

The 25-year-old model and businesswoman looked angelic in a cutout white dress as she joined the designer at the event.

Before the event, Karlie took to Instagram to share a stunning selfie looking super glam before heading off!

FYI: Karlie is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress.

