Lea Michele Enjoys Date Night with Zandy Reich at Pre-Grammys Party

Lea Michele walks the red carpet at Delta Airlines’ celebration of 2018 Grammys Weekend on Thursday (January 25) at the Bowery Hotel in New York City.

The 31-year-old actress was joined at the event by her boyfriend Zandy Reich.

While in the Big Apple, Lea went to see her former Glee co-star Alex Newell in the Broadway musical Once On This Island.

“Omg @thealexnewell you blow me away BRAVO BRAVO your talent is so amazing thank you for an incredible show today! 🙌🏻❤️✨” she tweeted. “Everyone must go and see @OnceIslandBway it’s amazing and @normlewis777 you are INCREDIBLE!”

FYI: Lea is wearing an Elie Saab outfit, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Collette jewelry.

