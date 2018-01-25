Top Stories
Thu, 25 January 2018 at 8:00 am

Leona Lewis Teases New Music in the Works!

Leona Lewis Teases New Music in the Works!

Leona Lewis makes her way back to her car after an afternoon of shopping on Wednesday (January 24) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 32-year-old singer looked super chic in a denim on denim outfit for her solo shopping spree.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leona Lewis

Later that day, Leona took to Twitter to share a post of herself in the studio – teasing new music!

“In the studio thinking about how thankful I am for ur love & patience. So excited to share some special gems with u 😝💕10 years deep & we are still together & stronger than ever. Thank u for being on this ride with me buns ✨💕 #newmusic #musicfromtheheart,” Leona captioned the below post.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Leona Lewis

