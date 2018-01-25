Thu, 25 January 2018 at 6:00 am
Lily Aldridge Looks Super Chic on Her Shopping Trip
Lily Aldridge is all smiles as she does some shopping on Wednesday afternoon (January 24) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 32-year-old model looked super chic in a red floral top and matching pants for her afternoon of retail therapy.
Later that night, Lily took to Instagram to share a cute selfie while out on a bowling date with one of her friends.
“Feeling confident before Dixie beat me 🎳🤗” Lily captioned the below photo.
