Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Vanity Fair's Annual Hollywood Issue Features 12 Amazing Stars!

Vanity Fair's Annual Hollywood Issue Features 12 Amazing Stars!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Thu, 25 January 2018 at 6:00 am

Lily Aldridge Looks Super Chic on Her Shopping Trip

Lily Aldridge Looks Super Chic on Her Shopping Trip

Lily Aldridge is all smiles as she does some shopping on Wednesday afternoon (January 24) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 32-year-old model looked super chic in a red floral top and matching pants for her afternoon of retail therapy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily Aldridge

Later that night, Lily took to Instagram to share a cute selfie while out on a bowling date with one of her friends.

“Feeling confident before Dixie beat me 🎳🤗” Lily captioned the below photo.

Feeling confident before Dixie beat me 🎳🤗

A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on

Just Jared on Facebook
lily aldridge looks super chic on her shopping trip 01
lily aldridge looks super chic on her shopping trip 02
lily aldridge looks super chic on her shopping trip 03
lily aldridge looks super chic on her shopping trip 04
lily aldridge looks super chic on her shopping trip 05
lily aldridge looks super chic on her shopping trip 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Lily Aldridge

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jesse Williams' ex is accusing him of violating their custody agreement - TMZ
  • Carlos PenaVega's son Ocean looks just like him! - Just Jared Jr
  • Teresa Giudice totally lost her cool during the RHONJ reunion - TooFab
  • Samantha Bee is heading to Puerto Rico for an hour-long travel special - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A musical episode is coming to Riverdale - Just Jared Jr