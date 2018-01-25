Top Stories
Thu, 25 January 2018 at 10:24 am

Maia Mitchell Gets Support From 'The Fosters' Co-star Cierra Ramirez at Saving Innocence Benefit!

Maia Mitchell happily poses for photographs while hosting a Saving Innocence Awareness Benefit held earlier this week at Cleo restaurant in West Hollywood.

The 24-year-old actress was joined at the event by her The Fosters co-star Cierra Ramirez and her boyfriend, YouTube personality Jeff Wittek, as well as Michael Traynor, who co-hosted the benefit held to raise awareness for Saving Innocence and the work they do to end child sex trafficking in the community.

Also in attendance to show their support were Lady Bird star Laura Marano, social media maven’s Rudy Mancuso, Lele Pons and King Bach, CEO and founder of Saving Innocence Kim Biddle and Alan Smyth (SVP of Saving Innocence).
