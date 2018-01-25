Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Seating Chart Revealed

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Kendall Jenner Makes Funny Faces & Cheers on Boyfriend Blake Griffin at Clippers Game!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Thu, 25 January 2018 at 7:52 pm

Maren Morris & Zedd Will Debut 'The Middle' Music Video During Grammys 2018!

Maren Morris & Zedd Will Debut 'The Middle' Music Video During Grammys 2018!

Maren Morris and Zedd are gearing up to premiere their new music video at the 2018 Grammys!

The 27-year-old country singer, the 28-year-old DJ, and Grey will be debuting the music video for their new song “The Middle” on Sunday night (January 28) during a commercial break during the awards show.

The musicians teamed up with Target to be a part of the store’s upcoming Spring Style campaign – which will hit stores starting on February 4.

Make sure to tune into the Grammys this Sunday, January 28 starting at 7:30pm EST on CBS!

Check out a couple behind-the-scenes photos from the set of their music video!
Photos: Rachel Murray/Getty
