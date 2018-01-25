Maren Morris & Zedd Will Debut 'The Middle' Music Video During Grammys 2018!
Maren Morris and Zedd are gearing up to premiere their new music video at the 2018 Grammys!
The 27-year-old country singer, the 28-year-old DJ, and Grey will be debuting the music video for their new song “The Middle” on Sunday night (January 28) during a commercial break during the awards show.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maren Morris
The musicians teamed up with Target to be a part of the store’s upcoming Spring Style campaign – which will hit stores starting on February 4.
Make sure to tune into the Grammys this Sunday, January 28 starting at 7:30pm EST on CBS!
Check out a couple behind-the-scenes photos from the set of their music video!