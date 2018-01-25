Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Vanity Fair's Annual Hollywood Issue Features 12 Amazing Stars!

Vanity Fair's Annual Hollywood Issue Features 12 Amazing Stars!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Thu, 25 January 2018 at 4:00 am

Mila Kunis Sports Olive Green Coat While Out in Studio City

Mila Kunis Sports Olive Green Coat While Out in Studio City

Mila Kunis stepped out to run some errands this week!

The 34-year-old actress was spotted checking out her phone on Tuesday (January 23) in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mila Kunis

She kept it comfy and trendy in an olive green coat, white top, black skinnies, and black lace-up boots, completing her look with red nail polish.

Over the weekend, Mila and her husband Ashton Kutcher joined forces at the 2018 Women’s March in Los Angeles. Check out their sign and all of the pics they shared here.
Just Jared on Facebook
mila kunis sports olive green coat while out in studio city 01
mila kunis sports olive green coat while out in studio city 02
mila kunis sports olive green coat while out in studio city 03
mila kunis sports olive green coat while out in studio city 04
mila kunis sports olive green coat while out in studio city 05

Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Mila Kunis

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jesse Williams' ex is accusing him of violating their custody agreement - TMZ
  • Carlos PenaVega's son Ocean looks just like him! - Just Jared Jr
  • Teresa Giudice totally lost her cool during the RHONJ reunion - TooFab
  • Samantha Bee is heading to Puerto Rico for an hour-long travel special - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A musical episode is coming to Riverdale - Just Jared Jr