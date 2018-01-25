Mila Kunis Sports Olive Green Coat While Out in Studio City

Mila Kunis stepped out to run some errands this week!

The 34-year-old actress was spotted checking out her phone on Tuesday (January 23) in Studio City, Calif.

She kept it comfy and trendy in an olive green coat, white top, black skinnies, and black lace-up boots, completing her look with red nail polish.

Over the weekend, Mila and her husband Ashton Kutcher joined forces at the 2018 Women’s March in Los Angeles. Check out their sign and all of the pics they shared here.