Grammys 2018 Seating Chart Revealed

Thu, 25 January 2018 at 9:48 pm

Miley Cyrus & Ben Platt Auction Off Items for Grammys 2018 Charities

Miley Cyrus & Ben Platt Auction Off Items for Grammys 2018 Charities

Miley Cyrus poses for a couple pictures as she signs a guitar and microphone on Thursday afternoon (January 25) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The 25-year-old musician was also joined at the signing by Broadway star Ben Platt – who will be auctioning off an autographed Dear Evan Hansen cd.

Miley and Ben are just a few of the many celebrities that will be auctioning off instruments, tickets, and lessons to benefit the 2018 Grammy Awards.

All proceeds will benefit the Grammy Museum and the MusiCares program.

The auction will run on eBay.com through February 9.
