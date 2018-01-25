Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Vanity Fair's Annual Hollywood Issue Features 12 Amazing Stars!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Photographed for First Time in Months

UPDATE! We have the photo of Kylie Jenner showing off her baby bump in her first public outing in months! See it here…

If you’ve been following Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy journey, you’ll know that she has not been seen out in public many times since it was revealed that she’s expecting her first child with Travis Scott.

On Wednesday (January 24), the 20-year-old reality star stopped by a construction site in Hidden Hills, California with her mom Kris Jenner and best friend Jordyn Woods, and TMZ got a photo.

The site also got a video of Kylie at the site and trying to get back into her SUV.

Kylie has never confirmed her pregnancy, and she has not been seen out in public since the Fall of 2017.
  • MaisyDaisy

    Stupid is as stupid does. Kylie has the brains of an earthworm.

  • moody

    the earthworms are insulted.

  • moody

    who gives a shit?