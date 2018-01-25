Pregnant Kylie Jenner Photographed for First Time in Months

UPDATE! We have the photo of Kylie Jenner showing off her baby bump in her first public outing in months! See it here…

If you’ve been following Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy journey, you’ll know that she has not been seen out in public many times since it was revealed that she’s expecting her first child with Travis Scott.

On Wednesday (January 24), the 20-year-old reality star stopped by a construction site in Hidden Hills, California with her mom Kris Jenner and best friend Jordyn Woods, and TMZ got a photo.

The site also got a video of Kylie at the site and trying to get back into her SUV.

Kylie has never confirmed her pregnancy, and she has not been seen out in public since the Fall of 2017.