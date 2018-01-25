Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Vanity Fair's Annual Hollywood Issue Features 12 Amazing Stars!

Vanity Fair's Annual Hollywood Issue Features 12 Amazing Stars!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Thu, 25 January 2018 at 11:18 am

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Kylie Jenner shows off her baby bump in a baggy sweatshirt in this new photo from TMZ.

The 20-year-old reality star was seen out on Wednesday (January 24) in Hidden Hills, Calif. Kylie was checking on a construction site with her mom Kris Jenner and her BFF Jordyn Woods.

If you don’t know, Kylie has remained very incognito during her pregnancy, and she has not been seen in public since September. Kylie has also never confirmed she’s officially expecting. This is the first child for Kylie and her beau, Travis Scott.
Just Jared on Facebook
kylie jenner shows baby bump outing 01

Photos: TMZ
Posted to: Jordyn Woods, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Pregnant Celebrities, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jesse Williams' ex is accusing him of violating their custody agreement - TMZ
  • Carlos PenaVega's son Ocean looks just like him! - Just Jared Jr
  • Teresa Giudice totally lost her cool during the RHONJ reunion - TooFab
  • Samantha Bee is heading to Puerto Rico for an hour-long travel special - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A musical episode is coming to Riverdale - Just Jared Jr