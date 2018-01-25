Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Kylie Jenner shows off her baby bump in a baggy sweatshirt in this new photo from TMZ.

The 20-year-old reality star was seen out on Wednesday (January 24) in Hidden Hills, Calif. Kylie was checking on a construction site with her mom Kris Jenner and her BFF Jordyn Woods.

If you don’t know, Kylie has remained very incognito during her pregnancy, and she has not been seen in public since September. Kylie has also never confirmed she’s officially expecting. This is the first child for Kylie and her beau, Travis Scott.