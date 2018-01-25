Rachel Platten, Yara Shahidi & Aly Raisman Join the #AerieReal Role Model Campaign!

Rachel Platten, Yara Shahidi and Aly Raisman are using their platforms for body positivity!

The three will join Iskra Lawrence, the first Aerie Role Model, in the upcoming #AerieREAL Role Model spring campaign.

The Role Models will futher the Aerie mission of body positivity and female empowerment through speaking engagements throughout Aerie stores, as well as exclusively designed products. 100% of the sales of those products will benefit the charities of their choice.

“Yara, Aly, Rachel, and Iskra truly embody AerieREAL and what it means to be strong, confident, and happy in your own skin,” said Global Brand President Jennifer Foyle, Aerie Global Brand President.

Watch the campaign video below!