Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Seating Chart Revealed

Grammys 2018 Seating Chart Revealed

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Kendall Jenner Makes Funny Faces &amp; Cheers on Boyfriend Blake Griffin at Clippers Game!

Kendall Jenner Makes Funny Faces & Cheers on Boyfriend Blake Griffin at Clippers Game!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Thu, 25 January 2018 at 10:18 pm

Reba McEntire Plays KFC's Colonel Sanders in New Commercials

Reba McEntire Plays KFC's Colonel Sanders in New Commercials

Reba McEntire is the new Colonel Sanders for KFC and the first female to play the role!

In a new commercial for the fast food chain, the country singer is seen singing a jingle as herself and then she rips off a wig to reveal that underneath the disguise she’s actually Colonel Sanders.

“I’m Colonel Sanders, the same as always,” she sings. “I’m definitely not a woman.”

“I thought the transformation was really funny,” Reba told the Associated Press. “I got a big kick out of it.”

Click inside to watch three more versions of the ad…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: KFC
Posted to: Reba McEntire

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jesse Williams' ex is accusing him of violating their custody agreement - TMZ
  • Carlos PenaVega's son Ocean looks just like him! - Just Jared Jr
  • Teresa Giudice totally lost her cool during the RHONJ reunion - TooFab
  • Samantha Bee is heading to Puerto Rico for an hour-long travel special - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A musical episode is coming to Riverdale - Just Jared Jr