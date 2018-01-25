Reba McEntire Plays KFC's Colonel Sanders in New Commercials

Reba McEntire is the new Colonel Sanders for KFC and the first female to play the role!

In a new commercial for the fast food chain, the country singer is seen singing a jingle as herself and then she rips off a wig to reveal that underneath the disguise she’s actually Colonel Sanders.

“I’m Colonel Sanders, the same as always,” she sings. “I’m definitely not a woman.”

“I thought the transformation was really funny,” Reba told the Associated Press. “I got a big kick out of it.”

