Shailene Woodley Makes Relationship with Ben Volavola Instagram Official at Valentino Paris Fashion Show!

Shailene Woodley‘s relationship with rugby player Ben Volavola is Instagram official!

The 26-year-old Big Little Lies actress posed a photograph with the 27-year-old Australian-born athlete and shared it on her Instagram stories with the caption, “This date tho…,” on Wednesday evening (January 24) while attending the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 show held as part of Paris Fashion Week in France.

In another photo shared on her Instagram stories, Shailene and Ben are seen sharing a sweet kiss – Check out the photo in the gallery!

Also in attendance at the fashion show were Kate Hudson, Donatella Versace, Izabel Goulart, Olivia Palermo, Kristina Bazan and Spanish model Nieves Alvarez.