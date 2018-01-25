Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Vanity Fair's Annual Hollywood Issue Features 12 Amazing Stars!

Vanity Fair's Annual Hollywood Issue Features 12 Amazing Stars!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Thu, 25 January 2018 at 9:30 am

Shailene Woodley Makes Relationship with Ben Volavola Instagram Official at Valentino Paris Fashion Show!

Shailene Woodley Makes Relationship with Ben Volavola Instagram Official at Valentino Paris Fashion Show!

Shailene Woodley‘s relationship with rugby player Ben Volavola is Instagram official!

The 26-year-old Big Little Lies actress posed a photograph with the 27-year-old Australian-born athlete and shared it on her Instagram stories with the caption, “This date tho…,” on Wednesday evening (January 24) while attending the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 show held as part of Paris Fashion Week in France.

In another photo shared on her Instagram stories, Shailene and Ben are seen sharing a sweet kiss – Check out the photo in the gallery!

Also in attendance at the fashion show were Kate Hudson, Donatella Versace, Izabel Goulart, Olivia Palermo, Kristina Bazan and Spanish model Nieves Alvarez.


Show ready 🖤 #Valentino

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

Just Jared on Facebook
shailene woodley makes relationship with ben volavola instagram official at valentino paris 01
shailene woodley makes relationship with ben volavola instagram official at valentino paris 02
shailene woodley makes relationship with ben volavola instagram official at valentino paris 03
shailene woodley makes relationship with ben volavola instagram official at valentino paris 04
shailene woodley makes relationship with ben volavola instagram official at valentino paris 05
shailene woodley makes relationship with ben volavola instagram official at valentino paris 06
shailene woodley makes relationship with ben volavola instagram official at valentino paris 07
shailene woodley makes relationship with ben volavola instagram official at valentino paris 08
shailene woodley makes relationship with ben volavola instagram official at valentino paris 09
shailene woodley makes relationship with ben volavola instagram official at valentino paris 10
shailene woodley makes relationship with ben volavola instagram official at valentino paris 11
shailene woodley makes relationship with ben volavola instagram official at valentino paris 12
shailene woodley makes relationship with ben volavola instagram official at valentino paris 13
shailene woodley makes relationship with ben volavola instagram official at valentino paris 14
shailene woodley makes relationship with ben volavola instagram official at valentino paris 15
shailene woodley makes relationship with ben volavola instagram official at valentino paris 16
shailene woodley makes relationship with ben volavola instagram official at valentino paris 17

Credit: Instarimages.com; Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Backgrid USA
Posted to: Ben Volavola, Donatella Versace, Izabel Goulart, Kate Hudson, Kristina Bazan, Nieves Alvarez, Olivia Palermo, Shailene Woodley

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jesse Williams' ex is accusing him of violating their custody agreement - TMZ
  • Carlos PenaVega's son Ocean looks just like him! - Just Jared Jr
  • Teresa Giudice totally lost her cool during the RHONJ reunion - TooFab
  • Samantha Bee is heading to Puerto Rico for an hour-long travel special - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A musical episode is coming to Riverdale - Just Jared Jr