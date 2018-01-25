Taryn Manning Slams Stylist for Putting Her in $200 Dress at SAG Awards 2018

Taryn Manning wore a dress that retails for $200 while at the 2018 SAG Awards this past weekend, but she’s not happy about it.

The 39-year-old actress, who was nominated for her work in Orange Is the New Black, told TMZ that she’s upset her stylist didn’t inform her the dress was so inexpensive, but she’s glad others can afford her look.

“My $200 dress, is that what you said?” Taryn said when questioned by the site’s photographer. “Yeah, it’s cool” he said in response.

“No, it’s not,” she replied. “It’s wack that my stylist didn’t tell me that. Now everyone else can afford it, that’s what’s cool about it, but it still sucks for me… I want to be in like a superstar gown… So the designer got a lot of press. She should pay me a lot of money.”

FYI: Taryn is wearing an Adrianna Pappell dress, Aquazurra shoes, and jewelry by Kimberly McDonald, Gabriel & Co., and Ricardo Basta.