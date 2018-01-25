Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Seating Chart Revealed

Grammys 2018 Seating Chart Revealed

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Kendall Jenner Makes Funny Faces &amp; Cheers on Boyfriend Blake Griffin at Clippers Game!

Kendall Jenner Makes Funny Faces & Cheers on Boyfriend Blake Griffin at Clippers Game!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Thu, 25 January 2018 at 9:01 pm

Taryn Manning Slams Stylist for Putting Her in $200 Dress at SAG Awards 2018

Taryn Manning Slams Stylist for Putting Her in $200 Dress at SAG Awards 2018

Taryn Manning wore a dress that retails for $200 while at the 2018 SAG Awards this past weekend, but she’s not happy about it.

The 39-year-old actress, who was nominated for her work in Orange Is the New Black, told TMZ that she’s upset her stylist didn’t inform her the dress was so inexpensive, but she’s glad others can afford her look.

“My $200 dress, is that what you said?” Taryn said when questioned by the site’s photographer. “Yeah, it’s cool” he said in response.

“No, it’s not,” she replied. “It’s wack that my stylist didn’t tell me that. Now everyone else can afford it, that’s what’s cool about it, but it still sucks for me… I want to be in like a superstar gown… So the designer got a lot of press. She should pay me a lot of money.”

FYI: Taryn is wearing an Adrianna Pappell dress, Aquazurra shoes, and jewelry by Kimberly McDonald, Gabriel & Co., and Ricardo Basta.
Just Jared on Facebook
taryn manning slams stylist over sag awards dress 01
taryn manning slams stylist over sag awards dress 02
taryn manning slams stylist over sag awards dress 03
taryn manning slams stylist over sag awards dress 04
taryn manning slams stylist over sag awards dress 05
taryn manning slams stylist over sag awards dress 06
taryn manning slams stylist over sag awards dress 07
taryn manning slams stylist over sag awards dress 08
taryn manning slams stylist over sag awards dress 09
taryn manning slams stylist over sag awards dress 10
taryn manning slams stylist over sag awards dress 11
taryn manning slams stylist over sag awards dress 12
taryn manning slams stylist over sag awards dress 13
taryn manning slams stylist over sag awards dress 14
taryn manning slams stylist over sag awards dress 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 SAG Awards, Taryn Manning

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jesse Williams' ex is accusing him of violating their custody agreement - TMZ
  • Carlos PenaVega's son Ocean looks just like him! - Just Jared Jr
  • Teresa Giudice totally lost her cool during the RHONJ reunion - TooFab
  • Samantha Bee is heading to Puerto Rico for an hour-long travel special - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A musical episode is coming to Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • Strats

    She is trash. Should be grateful to be in a $200 dress

  • Mara

    She should have just owned it. People would have been impressed that she CHOSE to wear a $200 dress.

  • Mara

    She should have just owned it. People would have been impressed that she CHOSE to wear a $200 dress.

  • Maria M.

    What a snob! And mentioning that she should be payed for publicity? I can’t stomach these people.

  • Jay

    Her attitude is disappointing, so ungrateful.

  • Mander5000

    What an asshole

  • Gina

    No matter what your dress costs, you’d still look like a crackhead.

  • Gina

    No matter what your dress costs, you’d still look like a crackhead.

  • Silly People

    Wow she sure sounds like an awful human being. Poor thing had to wear a $200 dress like a peasant. My guess is that a dress designer doesn’t think she’s worth more than $200 in advertising.