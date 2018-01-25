Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Seating Chart Revealed

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Kendall Jenner Makes Funny Faces & Cheers on Boyfriend Blake Griffin at Clippers Game!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Thu, 25 January 2018 at 6:51 pm

Thirty Seconds to Mars: 'Dangerous Night' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Thirty Seconds to Mars: 'Dangerous Night' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Thirty Seconds To Mars is back with a brand new single called “Dangerous Night,” which you can listen to right now!

The track is off of the Jared Leto-fronted band’s forthcoming studio album, and was released on Thursday (January 25).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jared Leto

The stadium-rock troupe’s new song is the second single from their as-of-yet unnamed fifth record, the follow-up to 2013′s Love, Lust Faith, and Dreams.

Listen to “Dangerous Night” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

Check out the lyrics inside!
Photos: Interscope Records
Posted to: Jared Leto, Music, Thirty Seconds to Mars

