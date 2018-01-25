Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Seating Chart Revealed

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Kendall Jenner Makes Funny Faces & Cheers on Boyfriend Blake Griffin at Clippers Game!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Thu, 25 January 2018 at 6:42 pm

Tiffany Haddish Supports Local Business in Groupon's Super Bowl Commercial - Watch Now!

Tiffany Haddish is starring in Groupon‘s commercial airing during the 2018 Super Bowl and you can watch it right here early!

The 38-year-old Girls Trip star went viral this past summer after she told a hilarious story in which she bought a Groupon for a swamp tour and took Will and Jada Pinkett Smith along.

Tiffany uses Groupon so often that she actually ranks in the top 1% of the company’s most frequent purchasers!

“When you use Groupon in your neighborhood, you’re not only saving money, you’re also supporting local business. I mean, what kind of person wouldn’t want to support local business?” Tiffany says in the ad.

Watch below!
Photos: Groupon
Posted to: 2018 Super Bowl Commercials, Tiffany Haddish

