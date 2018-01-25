Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Seating Chart Revealed

Grammys 2018 Seating Chart Revealed

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Kendall Jenner Makes Funny Faces &amp; Cheers on Boyfriend Blake Griffin at Clippers Game!

Kendall Jenner Makes Funny Faces & Cheers on Boyfriend Blake Griffin at Clippers Game!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Thu, 25 January 2018 at 7:02 pm

Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, & 'Mission: Impossible' Cast Make an Early Appearance Together!

Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, & 'Mission: Impossible' Cast Make an Early Appearance Together!

Mission: Impossible – Fallout doesn’t hit theaters for six months, but Tom Cruise and his co-stars are already promoting the upcoming action film!

The 55-year-old actor was joined by Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, and Simon Pegg to tape an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Thursday (January 25) in London, England.

The musical guest on the episode, airing this weekend, was Paloma Faith.

Tom joined Instagram earlier that day to reveal the official title and first photo for the sixth film in the Mission: Impossible franchise. The movie will hit theaters on July 27.
Just Jared on Facebook
tom cruise henry cavill mi6 cast early appearance 01
tom cruise henry cavill mi6 cast early appearance 02
tom cruise henry cavill mi6 cast early appearance 03
tom cruise henry cavill mi6 cast early appearance 04
tom cruise henry cavill mi6 cast early appearance 05

Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Images; Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Henry Cavill, Mission Impossible, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Tom Cruise

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jesse Williams' ex is accusing him of violating their custody agreement - TMZ
  • Carlos PenaVega's son Ocean looks just like him! - Just Jared Jr
  • Teresa Giudice totally lost her cool during the RHONJ reunion - TooFab
  • Samantha Bee is heading to Puerto Rico for an hour-long travel special - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A musical episode is coming to Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • Dieter from Sprockets

    Scientology is happy for the plug