Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, & 'Mission: Impossible' Cast Make an Early Appearance Together!

Mission: Impossible – Fallout doesn’t hit theaters for six months, but Tom Cruise and his co-stars are already promoting the upcoming action film!

The 55-year-old actor was joined by Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, and Simon Pegg to tape an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Thursday (January 25) in London, England.

The musical guest on the episode, airing this weekend, was Paloma Faith.

Tom joined Instagram earlier that day to reveal the official title and first photo for the sixth film in the Mission: Impossible franchise. The movie will hit theaters on July 27.