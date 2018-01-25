Top Stories
Thu, 25 January 2018 at 10:17 am

Tom Cruise Reveals 'Mission: Impossible 6' Title, First Look Photo!

Tom Cruise Reveals 'Mission: Impossible 6' Title, First Look Photo!

Tom Cruise has joined Instagram to reveal the first look image at him in action for Mission: Impossible 6 – aka Mission: Impossible – Fallout!

In the photo, the 55-year-old actor can be seen hanging off of a moving helicopter.

Here’s a synopsis of the film: The best intentions often come back to haunt you. Mission: Impossible – Fallout finds Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also star.

The film hits theaters on July 27!
mission impossible first look photo 01

