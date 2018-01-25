Top Stories
Thu, 25 January 2018 at 9:34 am

Vampire Diaries' Steven R. McQueen Is Engaged to Alexandra Silva!

Vampire Diaries' Steven R. McQueen Is Engaged to Alexandra Silva!

Steven R. McQueen is engaged to his girlfriend, model Alexandra Silva!

The 29-year-old Vampire Diaries and Chicago Fire alum posted the news on his Instagram account, captioning a photo of him kissing Alexandra and writing, “She said yes.” So sweet!

Alexandra (Allie for short), posted the same photo on her Instagram account with the caption, “My best friend, love of my life…YES, yes yes a million times over 💍 @steven_r_mcqueen.” See the sweet announcement photo below.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!

