Vanessa Hudgens Lip Syncs Against a Pork Chop on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
Vanessa Hudgens was a guest judge on the season premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars and she got the opportunity to get on stage to show off her lip syncing.
The 29-year-old entertainer’s opponent? A pork chop! Nope, we’re not kidding.
Vanessa totally worked it on stage and Twitter is loving it.
Pictured inside: Vanessa hitting the red carpet for Delta Airlines’ celebration of 2018 Grammys Weekend on Thursday (January 25) at the Bowery Hotel in New York City.
Damn, this one is going to be a close call! @rupaul @michellevisage @CarsonKressley @helloross @VanessaHudgens @vh1 @rupaulsdragrace #AllStars3 pic.twitter.com/leMWnfQoJS
— World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) January 26, 2018