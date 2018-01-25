Vanessa Hudgens Lip Syncs Against a Pork Chop on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Vanessa Hudgens was a guest judge on the season premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars and she got the opportunity to get on stage to show off her lip syncing.

The 29-year-old entertainer’s opponent? A pork chop! Nope, we’re not kidding.

Vanessa totally worked it on stage and Twitter is loving it.

Pictured inside: Vanessa hitting the red carpet for Delta Airlines’ celebration of 2018 Grammys Weekend on Thursday (January 25) at the Bowery Hotel in New York City.