Thu, 25 January 2018 at 10:43 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Lip Syncs Against a Pork Chop on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Vanessa Hudgens Lip Syncs Against a Pork Chop on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Vanessa Hudgens was a guest judge on the season premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars and she got the opportunity to get on stage to show off her lip syncing.

The 29-year-old entertainer’s opponent? A pork chop! Nope, we’re not kidding.

Vanessa totally worked it on stage and Twitter is loving it.

Pictured inside: Vanessa hitting the red carpet for Delta Airlines’ celebration of 2018 Grammys Weekend on Thursday (January 25) at the Bowery Hotel in New York City.
Credit: Patrick Lewis; Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
Posted to: 2018 Grammys Weekend, Vanessa Hudgens

