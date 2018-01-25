Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue Features 12 Amazing Stars!

Vanity Fair‘s annual Hollywood Issue has been unveiled!

The cover, shot by the legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz in both Los Angeles and New York, features 12 celebrities, both up and coming stars as well as legendary performers.

The cover image includes Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hanks, Michael B. Jordan, Zendaya, Jessica Chastain, Harrison Ford, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon, Gal Gadot, and Claire Foy.

In addition, Vanity Fair’s editor Graydon Carter, who has edited the magazine for 25 years, also appears in the issue for the first time.

