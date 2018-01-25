Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Vanity Fair's Annual Hollywood Issue Features 12 Amazing Stars!

Vanity Fair's Annual Hollywood Issue Features 12 Amazing Stars!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Thu, 25 January 2018 at 8:39 am

Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue Features 12 Amazing Stars!

Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue Features 12 Amazing Stars!

Vanity Fair‘s annual Hollywood Issue has been unveiled!

The cover, shot by the legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz in both Los Angeles and New York, features 12 celebrities, both up and coming stars as well as legendary performers.

The cover image includes Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hanks, Michael B. Jordan, Zendaya, Jessica Chastain, Harrison Ford, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon, Gal Gadot, and Claire Foy.

In addition, Vanity Fair’s editor Graydon Carter, who has edited the magazine for 25 years, also appears in the issue for the first time.

For more from the stars, visit VanityFair.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
vanity fair hollywood issue 01

Credit: Annie Leibovitz exclusively for Vanity Fair
Posted to: Claire Foy, Gal Gadot, Harrison Ford, Jessica Chastain, Magazine, Michael B Jordan, Michael Shannon, Nicole Kidman, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Robert De Niro, Tom Hanks, Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jesse Williams' ex is accusing him of violating their custody agreement - TMZ
  • Carlos PenaVega's son Ocean looks just like him! - Just Jared Jr
  • Teresa Giudice totally lost her cool during the RHONJ reunion - TooFab
  • Samantha Bee is heading to Puerto Rico for an hour-long travel special - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A musical episode is coming to Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • Nurse Shadie

    Kind of a disappointing group this year…

  • moody

    why is gal gadot showing her granny panties while everyone else looks elegant?