Adele Went to Celine Dion's Las Vegas Show - See Their Pic Together!

Celine Dion had a very special fan attend one of her shows recently: Adele!

The “My Heart Will Go On” vocal powerhouse posted a fun photo with the 25 belter on Friday (January 26).

“I had a pretty rough time during the last couple of weeks…a lot of people have been hit with cold and flu bugs… but I’m doing much better now. Wasn’t able to do all my shows, but was thrilled that Adele came to one of them…. I love her so much!!” Celine captioned the post.

Celine was forced to cancel some of her shows recently due to throat inflammation. We’re glad she’s doing better!

Check out the cute pic below!