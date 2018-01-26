Top Stories
Brie Larson Gets Into Her Superhero Costume as 'Captain Marvel'

Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Is Kylie Jenner Taking Lamaze Classes Online?

Fri, 26 January 2018 at 8:23 pm

Bella Hadid Rocks Furry Beige Coat for Brunch in the Big Apple

Bella Hadid bundled up in a long furry coat today!

The 21-year-old model was spotted enjoying brunch at Bar Pitti on Friday (January 26) in New York City.

She paired the beige outerwear with a matching top, denim pants, and pointy black booties, accessorizing with thin black shades and an assortment of jewelry.

Bella arrived back in town the day before after walking the runways in Paris, France, for Fashion Week.

ICYMI, check out the fierce looks she displayed at the Alexandre Vauthier show.

10+ pictures inside of Bella Hadid going to brunch…

bella hadid rocks furry beige coat for latest nyc outing 01
bella hadid rocks furry beige coat for latest nyc outing 02
bella hadid rocks furry beige coat for latest nyc outing 03
bella hadid rocks furry beige coat for latest nyc outing 04
bella hadid rocks furry beige coat for latest nyc outing 05
bella hadid rocks furry beige coat for latest nyc outing 06
bella hadid rocks furry beige coat for latest nyc outing 07
bella hadid rocks furry beige coat for latest nyc outing 08
bella hadid rocks furry beige coat for latest nyc outing 09
bella hadid rocks furry beige coat for latest nyc outing 10
bella hadid rocks furry beige coat for latest nyc outing 11

Credit: INSTARimages.com; Photos: SplashNewsOnline, PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Bella Hadid

