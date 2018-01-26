Bella Hadid Rocks Furry Beige Coat for Brunch in the Big Apple

Bella Hadid bundled up in a long furry coat today!

The 21-year-old model was spotted enjoying brunch at Bar Pitti on Friday (January 26) in New York City.

She paired the beige outerwear with a matching top, denim pants, and pointy black booties, accessorizing with thin black shades and an assortment of jewelry.

Bella arrived back in town the day before after walking the runways in Paris, France, for Fashion Week.

