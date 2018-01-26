Chris Evans Flies Home to Boston for the Weekend

Chris Evans makes his way through the airport after arriving in town on Friday morning (January 26) in Boston, Mass.

The 36-year-old actor recently wrapped on filming for the upcoming fourth Avengers movie and he’s hopefully taking some time to himself while in his hometown!

Chris will soon be making his Broadway debut in the upcoming play Lobby Hero alongside Michael Cera. He is likely going to start rehearsals any day now as the first preview performance is on March 1!