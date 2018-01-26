Top Stories
Fri, 26 January 2018 at 4:43 pm

Chris Evans Flies Home to Boston for the Weekend

Chris Evans Flies Home to Boston for the Weekend

Chris Evans makes his way through the airport after arriving in town on Friday morning (January 26) in Boston, Mass.

The 36-year-old actor recently wrapped on filming for the upcoming fourth Avengers movie and he’s hopefully taking some time to himself while in his hometown!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Evans

Chris will soon be making his Broadway debut in the upcoming play Lobby Hero alongside Michael Cera. He is likely going to start rehearsals any day now as the first preview performance is on March 1!
chris evans airport photos 01
chris evans airport photos 02
chris evans airport photos 03
chris evans airport photos 04
chris evans airport photos 05

