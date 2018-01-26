Chris Evans Gives First Look at His Broadway Debut in 'Lobby Hero'

Chris Evans is ready for his Broadway debut!

The 36-year-old Captain America actor is giving a first look at his upcoming play Lobby Hero ahead of its opening night in March.

Chris , Michael Cera, Bel Powley and Brian Tyree Henry are set to star in the play, written by Manchester by the Sea‘s Oscar-winning screenwriter and playwright Kenneth Lonergan.

The play follows “a security guard, his strict supervisor, a rookie cop and her overbearing partner who all convening in the foyer of a middle-income Manhattan apartment building where a murder investigation is underway.”

Lobby Hero performances begin March 1st and officially opens on March 26th.