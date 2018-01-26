Colin Farrell Steps Out for Solo Lunch in Los Feliz

Colin Farrell makes his way into a restaurant for lunch on Wednesday afternoon (January 24) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The 41-year-old actor kept things casual in a light blue collared shirt, black workout pants, and white sneakers for his solo afternoon outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Colin Farrell

Up next on Colin‘s film slate is the heist thriller Widows – which is about four armed robbers who are killed in a failed heist attempt, and their widows are left to finish the job.

Widows hits theaters on November 16.