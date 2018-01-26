Top Stories
Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Reese Witherspoon & Oprah Winfrey Joke About Three Legs & Three Hands in 'Vanity Fair' Issue

Is Kylie Jenner Taking Lamaze Classes Online?

Fri, 26 January 2018 at 8:00 am

Colin Farrell Steps Out for Solo Lunch in Los Feliz

Colin Farrell Steps Out for Solo Lunch in Los Feliz

Colin Farrell makes his way into a restaurant for lunch on Wednesday afternoon (January 24) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The 41-year-old actor kept things casual in a light blue collared shirt, black workout pants, and white sneakers for his solo afternoon outing.

Up next on Colin‘s film slate is the heist thriller Widows – which is about four armed robbers who are killed in a failed heist attempt, and their widows are left to finish the job.

Widows hits theaters on November 16.
