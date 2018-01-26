Top Stories
Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Reese Witherspoon &amp; Oprah Winfrey Joke About Three Legs &amp; Three Hands in 'Vanity Fair' Issue

Reese Witherspoon & Oprah Winfrey Joke About Three Legs & Three Hands in 'Vanity Fair' Issue

Is Kylie Jenner Taking Lamaze Classes Online?

Is Kylie Jenner Taking Lamaze Classes Online?

Fri, 26 January 2018 at 1:26 am

DNCE: 'Dance' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

DNCE: 'Dance' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

DNCE has a hot new song out now!

The band – Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee, Jack Lawless, and Cole Whittle – just dropped their new single “Dance” – and you can listen to it here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of DNCE

“Dance” is the latest single from DNCE since they teamed up with Rod Stewart over the summer for a remix of his hits song “Do You Think I’m Sexy.”

You can download DNCE‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Dance” below!

Check out the lyrics for the song inside….
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Cole Whittle, DNCE, First Listen, Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas, joe jonas jinjoo lee, Lyrics, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein's former assistant claims he made her clean up after his sexual encounters - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler just reached a major social media milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Jackson calls out Wendy Williams' "unhealthy" obsession with the Jackson family - TooFab
  • Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Alicia Keys' upcoming The Voice advisor has been announced - Just Jared Jr