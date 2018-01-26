DNCE: 'Dance' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

DNCE has a hot new song out now!

The band – Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee, Jack Lawless, and Cole Whittle – just dropped their new single “Dance” – and you can listen to it here!

“Dance” is the latest single from DNCE since they teamed up with Rod Stewart over the summer for a remix of his hits song “Do You Think I’m Sexy.”

