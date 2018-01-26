Gerard Butler Joins Girlfriend Morgan Brown for Date Night!

Gerard Butler and his longtime girlfriend Morgan Brown are seen waiting for their car at valet after a date night at The Roger Room Bar on Thursday (January 25) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The couple drove off with Morgan behind the wheel after their romantic night together.

Gerard‘s latest movie Den of Thieves is currently in theaters and heading into its second weekend of release. The film debuted at number three last weekend with a gross of $15 million at the box office.