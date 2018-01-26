Hilaria Baldwin Goes Bottomless For Baby Bump Selfie!

Alec Baldwin‘s wife Hilaria is baring all in her new baby bump selfie!

The 34-year-old pregnant fitness guru took to her Instagram to open up about her changing body during pregnancy.

Hilaria included a selfie where she’s only wearing a red bra and white robe!

“6 months with Baldwinito #4! I have to remind myself every day how working out and eating well while pregnant will mean that I will have a easier pregnancy, delivery, and recovery,” Hilaria wrote.

She added, “I let myself slow down, but try to do an activity almost every day where I keep my circulation going, maintain flexibility, and tone muscles. I’m also completely at peace with the fact that I WILL gain weight, cellulite WILL happen, my body NEEDS fat and rest in order to grow a healthy baby.”

Check out the photo below…