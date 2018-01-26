Top Stories
Fri, 26 January 2018 at 8:44 pm

Hilaria Baldwin Goes Bottomless For Baby Bump Selfie!

Hilaria Baldwin Goes Bottomless For Baby Bump Selfie!

Alec Baldwin‘s wife Hilaria is baring all in her new baby bump selfie!

The 34-year-old pregnant fitness guru took to her Instagram to open up about her changing body during pregnancy.

Hilaria included a selfie where she’s only wearing a red bra and white robe!

“6 months with Baldwinito #4! I have to remind myself every day how working out and eating well while pregnant will mean that I will have a easier pregnancy, delivery, and recovery,” Hilaria wrote.

She added, “I let myself slow down, but try to do an activity almost every day where I keep my circulation going, maintain flexibility, and tone muscles. I’m also completely at peace with the fact that I WILL gain weight, cellulite WILL happen, my body NEEDS fat and rest in order to grow a healthy baby.”

Check out the photo below…
Photos: Getty
  • person

    I find her slightly compelling but also extremely annoying. On the good side, she has an amazing body. She seems like a good mom, etcetera. And she is clearly inspired to be fit. On the other hand, she is constantly over exposing herself in these bottomless photos or photos of herself in thongs doing yoga, or close ups of her breasts while snuggling her kids. She is like ultra over exposed and sometimes I just find her so irritating. Like she is so smug with her perfect body and perfect discipline.

  • soyeahsowhat

    but heaven forbid any man treat her as a sex object or make a comment about her body. crazy woman. can’t have it both ways.

  • Jenni

    i cant believe people follow her and she gets so many comments. my god people will follow anything!