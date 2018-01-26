Holly Marie Combs Slams 'Charmed' Reboot
Holly Marie Combs is not a fan of the Charmed reboot that has been ordered by The CW.
The actress was one of the stars of the original series and she has written a series of tweets about her thoughts on the new series.
“Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye,” Holly tweeted.
Holly also replied to a fan who called it “insulting” to say that the reboot will add a feminist angle. “Co-sign,” she said.
Holly also got into a long discussion with writer Carina Mackenzie, who is the writer and executive producer behind The CW’s planned reboot of Roswell.
— Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 26, 2018
— Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 26, 2018
This bums me out. A reboot is, at heart, always an homage to the original, written by someone who is, at heart, a deeply dedicated fan. Retweeting someone calling 3 hard-working female writers idiots seems so counterintuitive given the current culture in our industry.
— carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) January 26, 2018
People reinterpret art — yes, for profit, but it’s still art — all the time. Plays are revived and reimagined. Musicals close, then open again with a whole new take, new cast. Songs get covered – hell, entire albums get covered – by different artists.
— carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) January 26, 2018
A reboot takes no money out of the pocket of the people who created the original. Your royalties don’t stop coming. Your DVD doesn’t disappear from shelves. All it means is a new generation of young women get to play in a sandbox you once loved, but that you no longer need.
— carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) January 26, 2018
I think you’re fantastic, Holly. But I’m a young female writer who, this year, was offered the opportunity to reboot a property I loved as a kid. It was my big shot at the impossible dream I’ve had since I was eleven years old. I feared backlash but I took that shot.
— carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) January 26, 2018
Anyway. Just something to consider.
— carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) January 26, 2018
Yeah if it was another network other than the CW that decided not to renew our show … sure. But otherwise nah. Just for reference I was a young writer on Charmed too. That’s not reflected in my royalties. Or credits. Consider us both bummed.
— Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 26, 2018
Wow.
— Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 26, 2018
K. Since you’re in it let me explain. CBS nor CW ever touched our show. They absorbed it from Paramount after Paramount absorbed it from Spelling. Forgive me for the fandom poaching I’m feeling. It was 8 years of my life. And then some.
— Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 26, 2018
So are you writing this out of kinship with the fans or are you writing it for the network that wanted nothing to do with us? You can let me know by email. We can take this offline. Thanks
— Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 26, 2018
Poaching implies stealing. Your fans will never forget what you and the show meant to them. They’ll never love you any less, ever. They will not be poached.
— carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) January 26, 2018
K.
— Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 26, 2018
Did you write that ad line in the press release today? No. So suffice to say that person I quoted wasn’t identifying you specifically or calling you personally an idiot. Nor your 2 human writing partners. So mote it not be. See? This is why he let me write. Proceed. In DM.
— Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 26, 2018
I’m… not working on Charmed.
— carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) January 26, 2018
Coulda specified a year ago.
— Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 26, 2018
Wanna write one with me? Just kidding. We’re still fighting. Totally on a break. Til the pilots not picked up. But we wish them well. Still. Bonne nuit.
— Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 26, 2018
Thought it was clear when I said that everyone involved in the original version of my project was supportive. Sorry for the confusion! In actuality the Charmed reboot is my direct competition😂. I just respect Jennie’s work and efforts. Anyway have a good one!
— carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) January 26, 2018
Wait so you’re doing the cop that talks to her brother without me? Or noooo you’re doing Sabrina without me? But Sabrina is in it? Affirmative? Revival>Reboot …. Wowwww. Insult to injury galore. JK. So that means I should wish you more well. But for real. :) Blessed be. 🌙
— Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 26, 2018