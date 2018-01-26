Holly Marie Combs Slams 'Charmed' Reboot

Holly Marie Combs is not a fan of the Charmed reboot that has been ordered by The CW.

The actress was one of the stars of the original series and she has written a series of tweets about her thoughts on the new series.

“Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye,” Holly tweeted.

Holly also replied to a fan who called it “insulting” to say that the reboot will add a feminist angle. “Co-sign,” she said.

Holly also got into a long discussion with writer Carina Mackenzie, who is the writer and executive producer behind The CW’s planned reboot of Roswell.

Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 26, 2018 Co sign — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 26, 2018

Click inside for the rest of the tweets…