Holly Marie Combs Slams 'Charmed' Reboot

Holly Marie Combs is not a fan of the Charmed reboot that has been ordered by The CW.

The actress was one of the stars of the original series and she has written a series of tweets about her thoughts on the new series.

“Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye,” Holly tweeted.

Holly also replied to a fan who called it “insulting” to say that the reboot will add a feminist angle. “Co-sign,” she said.

Holly also got into a long discussion with writer Carina Mackenzie, who is the writer and executive producer behind The CW’s planned reboot of Roswell.

Click inside for the rest of the tweets…

Photos: Getty
  • M9365

    Reboots are so lazy.

  • Ram

    lol this holly lady sounds bitter and nuts. must be tough being an out of work older actress whose only claim to fame is behind her. this show isnt trying to attract the original fans, who are old now and not a lucrative demographic like they once were. let it goooooo.

  • mafragias

    Pretty Little Liars

  • ShellBell

    A lot of writers and they still had to resort to stealing character names and plots from Buffy, Harry Potter, Dark Angel and other stuff that was on at the time.