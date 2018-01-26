Top Stories
Jared Leto & Thirty Seconds to Mars Perform on 'Colbert' Using an Awesome Robotic Camera!

Jared Leto & Thirty Seconds to Mars Perform on 'Colbert' Using an Awesome Robotic Camera!

Jared Leto hits the stage with his Thirty Seconds to Mars bandmates for a performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday (January 25) in New York City.

The guys performed their new single “Dangerous Night” and they used what is being billed as the “most advanced robotic camera in the universe” to capture the performance. Watch the video below!

After the taping, Jared was spotted out and about in the Big Apple.


Thirty Seconds To Mars Perform ‘Dangerous Night’
