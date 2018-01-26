Top Stories
Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Reese Witherspoon & Oprah Winfrey Joke About Three Legs & Three Hands in 'Vanity Fair' Issue

Is Kylie Jenner Taking Lamaze Classes Online?

Fri, 26 January 2018 at 8:33 am

Jennifer Lawrence Surprises Ohio High School Students With Inspirational Talk About Politics!

Jennifer Lawrence just gave some high school juniors and seniors a big surprise!

The 27-year-old mother! actress appeared in a classroom in Cleveland Heights High School on Thursday morning (January 25) to provide a political pep talk in Cleveland, Ohio.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer was there in collaboration with Represent.US, a non-partisan anti-corruption organization, to discuss democracy and politics with students who are currently studying the U.S. government.

The Academy Award winner, 27, joined Represent.US, a non-partisan grassroots anti-corruption organization, to have lively dialogue about the country’s politics and fixing democracy to students currently study U.S. government, according to the school’s website.

“It makes a big difference when people who are just 10 years older than us come to talk about political issues. When she said, ‘this is your time,’ that really made me think,” said senior Londyn Crenshaw.

Jennifer also posed with fans at Downhill, an Ohio City restaurant. See the cute pic below!

A post shared by TOWNHALL (@townhallohc) on

Photos: Getty Images
