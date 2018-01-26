Jennifer Lawrence Surprises Ohio High School Students With Inspirational Talk About Politics!

Jennifer Lawrence just gave some high school juniors and seniors a big surprise!

The 27-year-old mother! actress appeared in a classroom in Cleveland Heights High School on Thursday morning (January 25) to provide a political pep talk in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jennifer was there in collaboration with Represent.US, a non-partisan anti-corruption organization, to discuss democracy and politics with students who are currently studying the U.S. government.

“It makes a big difference when people who are just 10 years older than us come to talk about political issues. When she said, ‘this is your time,’ that really made me think,” said senior Londyn Crenshaw.

