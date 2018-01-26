Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Justin Bieber will not be appearing at the 2018 Grammys.

The 23-year-old “What Do You Mean” pop superstar will not be appearing at the ceremony, or any other Grammys ceremony, until his next album is done, according to TMZ.

Justin reportedly is still not going to show up at this year’s event, despite the fact that “Despacito” is nominated for a number of awards. He also won’t be performing the track alongside Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

He’s passing on the performance because he doesn’t want to make any appearances before the album’s done. The music is still in the works. We can’t wait to hear it!

Pictured below: Justin Bieber heads to lunch with his dad Jeremy and little brother Jaxon on Thursday (January 25) in Hollywood, Calif.