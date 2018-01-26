Top Stories
Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Reese Witherspoon &amp; Oprah Winfrey Joke About Three Legs &amp; Three Hands in 'Vanity Fair' Issue

Reese Witherspoon & Oprah Winfrey Joke About Three Legs & Three Hands in 'Vanity Fair' Issue

Is Kylie Jenner Taking Lamaze Classes Online?

Is Kylie Jenner Taking Lamaze Classes Online?

Fri, 26 January 2018 at 8:48 am

Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Justin Bieber will not be appearing at the 2018 Grammys.

The 23-year-old “What Do You Mean” pop superstar will not be appearing at the ceremony, or any other Grammys ceremony, until his next album is done, according to TMZ.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Justin reportedly is still not going to show up at this year’s event, despite the fact that “Despacito” is nominated for a number of awards. He also won’t be performing the track alongside Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

He’s passing on the performance because he doesn’t want to make any appearances before the album’s done. The music is still in the works. We can’t wait to hear it!

Pictured below: Justin Bieber heads to lunch with his dad Jeremy and little brother Jaxon on Thursday (January 25) in Hollywood, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber lunch january 2018 jeremy 01
justin bieber lunch january 2018 jeremy 02
justin bieber lunch january 2018 jeremy 03
justin bieber lunch january 2018 jeremy 04
justin bieber lunch january 2018 jeremy 05

Photos: Getty Images, BACKGRID
Posted to: 2018 Grammys, Grammys, Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein's former assistant claims he made her clean up after his sexual encounters - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler just reached a major social media milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Jackson calls out Wendy Williams' "unhealthy" obsession with the Jackson family - TooFab
  • Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Alicia Keys' upcoming The Voice advisor has been announced - Just Jared Jr
  • Alexandra

    He’s not going to performed ’cause he doesn’t know the lyrics of the song. Besides, Despacito was already a hit even before he came along