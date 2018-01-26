Top Stories
Brie Larson Gets Into Her Superhero Costume as 'Captain Marvel'

Brie Larson Gets Into Her Superhero Costume as 'Captain Marvel'

Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Is Kylie Jenner Taking Lamaze Classes Online?

Is Kylie Jenner Taking Lamaze Classes Online?

Fri, 26 January 2018 at 11:16 pm

Justin Timberlake Previews His Super Bowl Halftime Show!

Justin Timberlake Previews His Super Bowl Halftime Show!

Justin Timberlake is giving fans a sneak peek at his Super Bowl halftime show!

The 36-year-old entertainer will take the stage during the highly anticipated game and fans are wondering just what he’ll do!

Justin took to his Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from rehearsals as he stretched which a drone flew behind him.

“#Superbowl rehearsals are going well… @jumpman23 #SBLII,” Justin captioned the video.

Justin‘s performance will air during the game’s halftime on February 4 on NBC.

Check out the full video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: 2018 Super Bowl, Justin Timberlake, Super Bowl

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein's former assistant claims he made her clean up after his sexual encounters - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler just reached a major social media milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Jackson calls out Wendy Williams' "unhealthy" obsession with the Jackson family - TooFab
  • Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Alicia Keys' upcoming The Voice advisor has been announced - Just Jared Jr