Kaia Gerber Arrives in LA in a New York Beanie After Paris Fashion Week

Kaia Gerber is living quite the jet-setter life!

The 16-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber was spotted touching down at LAX Airport on Thursday (January 25) in Los Angeles.

She sported an “I Love New York” beanie after walking in the Valentino and Chanel fashion shows in Paris, France.

The model paired the beanie with an olive green velour sweatshirt, black Adidas sweatpants, and black high-top Converse.

Kaia completed her look with a black leather jacket and matching fanny pack strapped across her body.