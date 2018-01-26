Top Stories
Brie Larson Gets Into Her Superhero Costume as 'Captain Marvel'

Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Is Kylie Jenner Taking Lamaze Classes Online?

Fri, 26 January 2018 at 5:49 pm

Kaia Gerber Arrives in LA in a New York Beanie After Paris Fashion Week

Kaia Gerber Arrives in LA in a New York Beanie After Paris Fashion Week

Kaia Gerber is living quite the jet-setter life!

The 16-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber was spotted touching down at LAX Airport on Thursday (January 25) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kaia Gerber

She sported an “I Love New York” beanie after walking in the Valentino and Chanel fashion shows in Paris, France.

The model paired the beanie with an olive green velour sweatshirt, black Adidas sweatpants, and black high-top Converse.

Kaia completed her look with a black leather jacket and matching fanny pack strapped across her body.
Photos: Backgrid USA, WENN
Posted to: Kaia Gerber

