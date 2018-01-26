Top Stories
Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Reese Witherspoon &amp; Oprah Winfrey Joke About Three Legs &amp; Three Hands in 'Vanity Fair' Issue

Reese Witherspoon & Oprah Winfrey Joke About Three Legs & Three Hands in 'Vanity Fair' Issue

Is Kylie Jenner Taking Lamaze Classes Online?

Is Kylie Jenner Taking Lamaze Classes Online?

Fri, 26 January 2018 at 12:52 am

Katie Holmes Joins Troye Sivan & Julia Michaels at Delta's Pre-Grammys Party

Katie Holmes Joins Troye Sivan & Julia Michaels at Delta's Pre-Grammys Party

Katie Holmes strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending Delta Airlines’ celebration of 2018 Grammys Weekend on Thursday (January 25) at the Bowery Hotel in New York City.

The 39-year-old actress was joined at the event by singers Troye Sivan and Julia Michaels, as well as Nick Cannon.

Julia is a double nominee at the Grammys this weekend. She is up for Best New Artist and also Song of the Year for “Issues.”

Katie is one of the many presenters set to hit the stage during the show.

Just Jared on Facebook
katie holmes troye sivan julia michaels grammys party 01
katie holmes troye sivan julia michaels grammys party 02
katie holmes troye sivan julia michaels grammys party 03
katie holmes troye sivan julia michaels grammys party 04
katie holmes troye sivan julia michaels grammys party 05
katie holmes troye sivan julia michaels grammys party 06
katie holmes troye sivan julia michaels grammys party 07
katie holmes troye sivan julia michaels grammys party 08
katie holmes troye sivan julia michaels grammys party 09
katie holmes troye sivan julia michaels grammys party 10
katie holmes troye sivan julia michaels grammys party 11
katie holmes troye sivan julia michaels grammys party 12
katie holmes troye sivan julia michaels grammys party 13
katie holmes troye sivan julia michaels grammys party 14
katie holmes troye sivan julia michaels grammys party 15
katie holmes troye sivan julia michaels grammys party 16
katie holmes troye sivan julia michaels grammys party 17
katie holmes troye sivan julia michaels grammys party 18
katie holmes troye sivan julia michaels grammys party 19
katie holmes troye sivan julia michaels grammys party 20
katie holmes troye sivan julia michaels grammys party 21
katie holmes troye sivan julia michaels grammys party 22
katie holmes troye sivan julia michaels grammys party 23
katie holmes troye sivan julia michaels grammys party 24
katie holmes troye sivan julia michaels grammys party 25
katie holmes troye sivan julia michaels grammys party 26
katie holmes troye sivan julia michaels grammys party 27
katie holmes troye sivan julia michaels grammys party 28

Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
Posted to: 2018 Grammys Weekend, Julia Michaels, Katie Holmes, Nick Cannon, Troye Sivan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein's former assistant claims he made her clean up after his sexual encounters - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler just reached a major social media milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Jackson calls out Wendy Williams' "unhealthy" obsession with the Jackson family - TooFab
  • Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Alicia Keys' upcoming The Voice advisor has been announced - Just Jared Jr