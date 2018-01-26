Katie Holmes Joins Troye Sivan & Julia Michaels at Delta's Pre-Grammys Party

Katie Holmes strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending Delta Airlines’ celebration of 2018 Grammys Weekend on Thursday (January 25) at the Bowery Hotel in New York City.

The 39-year-old actress was joined at the event by singers Troye Sivan and Julia Michaels, as well as Nick Cannon.

Julia is a double nominee at the Grammys this weekend. She is up for Best New Artist and also Song of the Year for “Issues.”

Katie is one of the many presenters set to hit the stage during the show.