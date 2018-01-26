Keith Urban & Jared Leto Honor Fleetwood Mac at MusiCares Person of the Year Ceremony

Keith Urban and Jared Leto stepped out to honor Fleetwood Mac during 2018 Grammys Weekend!

The musicians hit the red carpet at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year event on Friday night (January 26) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

They were joined at the event by honorees Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie and John McVie.

Other attendees included OneRepublic, Little Big Town, Juanes, Portugal. The Man and Imagine Dragons.

Later in the evening, Keith, Imagine Dragons and Juanes took to the stage for a performance.

FYI: Jared is wearing Helmut Lang.