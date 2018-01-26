Top Stories
Brie Larson Gets Into Her Superhero Costume as 'Captain Marvel'

Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Is Kylie Jenner Taking Lamaze Classes Online?

Fri, 26 January 2018 at 9:46 pm

Keith Urban & Jared Leto Honor Fleetwood Mac at MusiCares Person of the Year Ceremony

Keith Urban and Jared Leto stepped out to honor Fleetwood Mac during 2018 Grammys Weekend!

The musicians hit the red carpet at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year event on Friday night (January 26) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

They were joined at the event by honorees Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie and John McVie.

Other attendees included OneRepublic, Little Big Town, Juanes, Portugal. The Man and Imagine Dragons.

Later in the evening, Keith, Imagine Dragons and Juanes took to the stage for a performance.

FYI: Jared is wearing Helmut Lang.

