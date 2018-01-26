Top Stories
Fri, 26 January 2018 at 12:24 am

Kelly Clarkson Joins Ben Platt & Cardi B at Pre-Grammys Party in NYC

Kelly Clarkson is all smiles as she arrives at Warner Music Group & V Magazine’s Pre-Grammys Party on Thursday night (January 25) in New York City.

The 35-year-old singer was joined on the red carpet by fellow musicians including Cardi B, Ben Platt, Bebe Rexha, Janelle Monae, Gucci Mane, and Ciara.

Other stars stepping out for the event included models Ashley Graham, Winnie Harlow, and Jordan Barrett.

Kelly, Ben, and Cardi will all be performing at the Grammys this weekend.

Make sure to tune into the Grammys this Sunday, January 28 starting at 7:30pm EST on CBS!

20+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the party…
