Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Surprise Ellen DeGeneres With Presents for Her 60th Birthday - Watch Now!

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are such sweet friends to Ellen DeGeneres!

Kristen joined Ellen on her 60th birthday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (January 26).

During her appearance, Kristen weighed in on the romantic song Dax created for Ellen about why she makes 60 years old so sexy.

Kristen also surprised Ellen with an adorable birthday present of her own: a shirt that reads “It Tooks 60 Years to Look This Good”!

Plus, the two discuss Kristen‘s experience as the first-ever host of SAG Awards and a joke about Nicole Kidman showing up with the flu infecting all of Hollywood.

Watch below!



