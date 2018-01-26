Kristen Bell & Ellen DeGeneres Team Up for 'Momsplaining With Kristen Bell' - Watch Now!

Ellen DeGeneres and Kristen Bell are teaming up for Momsplaining With Kristen Bell!

The six-episode original digital series teaches moms how to master motherhood with Kristen‘s help – only, she may not exactly be an expert.

Kristen uses her humor to guide moms through birthing classes, visiting the OB/GYN, throwing Frozen-themed parties and finding out what children are really thinking.

Kathryn Hahn, Katie Lowes and Ryan Hansen also guest in the series.

Three episodes are available to watch as of Friday (January 26), with the rest coming in February. Watch below!