Grammys 2018 Seating Chart Revealed

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Kendall Jenner Makes Funny Faces &amp; Cheers on Boyfriend Blake Griffin at Clippers Game!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Fri, 26 January 2018 at 12:06 am

Lady Gaga Drops Video for 'Joanne (Piano Version)' - Stream, Lyrics, & Download!

Lady Gaga Drops Video for 'Joanne (Piano Version)' - Stream, Lyrics, & Download!

Lady Gaga has released the new version of her song “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?) / Piano Version” and you can listen to it here!

The 31-year-old entertainer will be performing the title song from her recent album Joanne at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

“The @LupusResearch Alliance is receiving a donation in honor of Joanne Stefani Germanotta. Please consider a donation to this tremendous organization,” Gaga tweeted while announcing the new version of the song.

Gaga is nominated for two awards at the Grammys – Best Pop Vocal Album for Joanne and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Million Reasons.”

Download the new song on iTunes and watch the music video below!

Click inside to read the lyrics…

Read the lyrics below!
