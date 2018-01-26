Top Stories
Brie Larson Gets Into Her Superhero Costume as 'Captain Marvel'

Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Is Kylie Jenner Taking Lamaze Classes Online?

Fri, 26 January 2018 at 4:11 pm

Lana Del Rey Sings Disney Classics & Answers Questions at Children's Hospital in Washington D.C.

Lana Del Rey Sings Disney Classics & Answers Questions at Children's Hospital in Washington D.C.

Lana Del Rey is doing something really sweet on her day off from touring!

The 32-year-old “Lust For Life” singer-songwriter stopped by the Children’s Hospital on Friday (January 26) in Washington, D.C.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lana Del Rey

During her visit, Lana sang Disney songs and other classics for the children and answered silly questions.

“Had the best time at the Children’s hospital in Washington DC today before we left for Pennsylvania. The kids were ready with lots of requests and put me on the spot to sing some songs I’ve done for Disney movies and some other old classics. They also were curious to know what kind of reptile I’d be if I had my choice ! I said anything except for a snake!”

Pictured below: Lana Del Rey performs at the Prudential Center on January 19 in New Jersey.

A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on

