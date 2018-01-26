Lana Del Rey Sings Disney Classics & Answers Questions at Children's Hospital in Washington D.C.

Lana Del Rey is doing something really sweet on her day off from touring!

The 32-year-old “Lust For Life” singer-songwriter stopped by the Children’s Hospital on Friday (January 26) in Washington, D.C.

During her visit, Lana sang Disney songs and other classics for the children and answered silly questions.

“Had the best time at the Children’s hospital in Washington DC today before we left for Pennsylvania. The kids were ready with lots of requests and put me on the spot to sing some songs I’ve done for Disney movies and some other old classics. They also were curious to know what kind of reptile I’d be if I had my choice ! I said anything except for a snake!”

